Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RUTH. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $829.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

