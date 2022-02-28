Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Position Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R opened at $77.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

