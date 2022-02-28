Ryder System (NYSE:R) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.53. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after purchasing an additional 671,489 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

