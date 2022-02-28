Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,776. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.29%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 112,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

