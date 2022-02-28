SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.29)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $513-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.81 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $4,509,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after buying an additional 151,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 742.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 129,065 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,550,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

