Sami A. Siddiqui Sells 14,600 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.98. 1,632,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,543. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 78.81%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

