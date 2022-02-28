Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Erste Group

Erste Group lowered shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Sberbank of Russia stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sberbank of Russia has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $21.63.
Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sberbank of Russia (SBRCY)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.