Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 292,963 GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 292,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of GoPro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,063 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 3,544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,496,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of GoPro by 2,254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 733,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.14. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $51,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411 over the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

