Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 5,110 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

BCYC opened at $47.68 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

