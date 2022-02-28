Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 20,073 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,073 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13,963.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 172,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 320,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 305,057 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.28. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

