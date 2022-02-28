Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 743,495 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743,495 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $10.67 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

