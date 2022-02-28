Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,600 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Kismet Acquisition Three comprises about 0.4% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Kismet Acquisition Three worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 47.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KIII opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

