Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCKA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,472,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VCKA opened at $10.13 on Monday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

