SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at B. Riley

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.56.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

