Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Issues Earnings Results

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 933.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Seer updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. 639,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,466. The company has a market cap of $945.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. Seer has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

Get Seer alerts:

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seer by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 344,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seer by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after buying an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after buying an additional 147,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seer by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 115,025 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seer from $46.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Seer (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.