Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 21,842 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,342,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $140.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

