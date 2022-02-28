Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 71,617 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71,617 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $28,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Construction by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 374.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 284,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,535. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $834.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $32.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

