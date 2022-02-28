Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 4,110 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.26% of Churchill Downs worth $23,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $243.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.50 and a 200-day moving average of $225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHDN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

