Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $44.42 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $613,000. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,159,000 after buying an additional 1,072,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,119. The company has a market cap of $223.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

