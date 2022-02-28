Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 22,473 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,473 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $19,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 61.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $2.07 on Monday, hitting $94.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,534. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

