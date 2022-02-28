Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 7,143 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $46.92. 751,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,777,782. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $263.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

