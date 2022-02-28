Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Selecta Biosciences.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 14,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 74,617 shares during the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 774,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 174,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SELB opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $222.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.04. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

