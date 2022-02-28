Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.
Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,014. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)
