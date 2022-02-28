Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,014. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

