Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.47. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.14.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $143.96. The stock had a trading volume of 50,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.68. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

