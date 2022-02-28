Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.47. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.
SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.14.
Shares of SRE stock traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $143.96. The stock had a trading volume of 50,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.68. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93.
In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
