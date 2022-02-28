Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Sesen Bio stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 1,600,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
