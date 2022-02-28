Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Sesen Bio stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 1,600,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 462,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 403,606 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.