Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%.

SHBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

SHBI opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $416.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.99. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $23.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

