Showcase Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $298.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $67,081.25 and approximately $298.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00043138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.92 or 0.06838390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,883.15 or 1.00101248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00045658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

