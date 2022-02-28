Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Receives $27.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

OMIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OMIC opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74. Singular Genomics Systems has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

