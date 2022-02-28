Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SHKLY opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. Sinotruk has a twelve month low of $68.94 and a twelve month high of $105.25.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile (Get Rating)
