Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Skillz’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 12.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Skillz by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Skillz by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Skillz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Skillz by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

