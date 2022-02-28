Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Receives GBX 1,053 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($14.32).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMS. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.66) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,060 ($14.42) to GBX 1,080 ($14.69) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.76) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($16.12) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.76) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Shares of LON SMS traded up GBX 13 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 721 ($9.81). 192,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,674. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 768.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 835.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £960.44 million and a P/E ratio of 482.00. Smart Metering Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 672.84 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,038 ($14.12).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.