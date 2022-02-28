Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Command Bank

First Command Bank reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

