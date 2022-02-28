Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Price Target Increased to €150.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €145.00 ($164.77) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Solvay from €93.00 ($105.68) to €94.00 ($106.82) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Solvay from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

OTC SLVYY opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

