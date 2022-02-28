South32 (LON:S32) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.38) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 225 ($3.06) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.99) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

S32 opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.54) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.85. The company has a market capitalization of £12.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.39. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 264.28 ($3.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

About South32 (Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

