Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. 32,499,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,452,000. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.