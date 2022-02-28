Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. 32,499,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,452,000. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

