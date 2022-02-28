Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.520-$3.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.37. 68,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

