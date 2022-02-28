Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Cut to C$61.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Get Sprott alerts:

Shares of TSE SII traded up C$2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting C$51.81. 91,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,371. Sprott has a 12-month low of C$41.72 and a 12-month high of C$59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 35.05.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.