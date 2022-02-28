SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives $74.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of SPX stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.21. SPX has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SPX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SPX by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 9.8% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.