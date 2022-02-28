Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,541 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 82.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,678,000 after buying an additional 72,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $82.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

