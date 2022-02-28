Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 457.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in AtriCure by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $68.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.