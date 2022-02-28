Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 42.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 14.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

