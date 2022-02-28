Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 33,102 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,102 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after purchasing an additional 388,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

