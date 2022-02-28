St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from an equal weight rating to a buy rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($23.11) to GBX 1,765 ($24.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,755.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $18.28 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

