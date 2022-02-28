Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

SCBFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.53) to GBX 515 ($7.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.89) to GBX 690 ($9.38) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.