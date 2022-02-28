Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.53. 250,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,092. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,252,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120,345 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

