Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) to announce $5.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $17.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.53 billion to $18.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,579,000 after purchasing an additional 310,252 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.55. 168,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,092. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

