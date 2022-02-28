Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $57.96. 5,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,401. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,892,000 after acquiring an additional 216,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

