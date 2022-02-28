Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.690-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

STRL traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $29.53. 334,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,222. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 127.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

