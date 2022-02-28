Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNYNF. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of SNYNF traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,478. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $88.75 and a 12 month high of $112.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

