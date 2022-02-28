Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,650.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,053.57 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,446.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,377.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

